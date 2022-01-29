Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 778,462 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778,462 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Ceridian HCM worth $264,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 548,812 shares of company stock valued at $58,294,328. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.83.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDAY. Barclays cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.92.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.