Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,001 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,454,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $274,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 16,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock opened at $132.09 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.67.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. UBS Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.69.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

