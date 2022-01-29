Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,933,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,385 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of AES worth $271,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,530,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,177,645,000 after purchasing an additional 516,234 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AES by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,536,000 after buying an additional 8,872,216 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AES by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,799,000 after buying an additional 100,954 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in AES by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,119,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,474,000 after buying an additional 1,045,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AES by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,051,000 after buying an additional 1,866,027 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $22.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

