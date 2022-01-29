Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 26,471 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,047,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,471 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.87% of Teradyne worth $331,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,019,000 after acquiring an additional 309,051 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Teradyne by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,848 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Teradyne by 142.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,776,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,936,000 after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,163,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,339 shares of company stock worth $2,579,874. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.68.

Teradyne stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

