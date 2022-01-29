Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 94,659 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,471,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,659 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of Quanta Services worth $280,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWR stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.48. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

