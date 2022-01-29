George Kaiser Family Foundation Decreases Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

George Kaiser Family Foundation trimmed its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for approximately 0.8% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 329,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000,000 after purchasing an additional 87,496 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $147.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.87. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $136.56 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

