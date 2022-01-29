George Kaiser Family Foundation Increases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1,029.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 66,453 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 900.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 15,465 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 898.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 849.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after buying an additional 187,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

CSGP opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.36. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.78 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

