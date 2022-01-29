George Kaiser Family Foundation Raises Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in eBay by 100.1% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 416,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,199,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $57.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.36. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

