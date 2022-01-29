George Kaiser Family Foundation Takes $3.92 Million Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 219,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,000. Signify Health accounts for approximately 0.6% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned about 0.13% of Signify Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGFY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Signify Health by 52.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after buying an additional 142,951 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health in the third quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Signify Health by 472.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 147,159 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Signify Health by 138.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Signify Health during the third quarter worth approximately $490,000.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signify Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

SGFY opened at $12.45 on Friday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

