GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Netflix by 267.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after acquiring an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Netflix by 28.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Netflix by 24.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Netflix by 70.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $70,170,000 after acquiring an additional 54,920 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX opened at $384.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $170.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $545.97.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

