GeoWealth Management LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. New Street Research upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $941.56.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $846.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,033.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $890.01. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $849.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.90, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.