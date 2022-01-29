GeoWealth Management LLC Invests $2.10 Million in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. GeoWealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 96.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 250.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

