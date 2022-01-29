GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $216,000.

BATS:ICVT opened at $80.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.83. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

