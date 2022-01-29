GeoWealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $222.09 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.17 and its 200 day moving average is $232.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

