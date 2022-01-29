GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 219,641 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219,641 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 69,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 25,727 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,757,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $15.14 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $5.39 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 36.17%.

