GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Hits Market Cap of $749,016.23

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a market cap of $749,016.23 and $5.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 5,397,347 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com . GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars.

