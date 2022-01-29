Gitcoin Price Tops $7.55 on Major Exchanges (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $107.14 million and $21.37 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.55 or 0.00019900 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042881 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00108821 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

