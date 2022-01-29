GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,709,055 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 206,148 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $103,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

