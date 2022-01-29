Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 145.1% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Separately, Aegis upped their price objective on Global Self Storage from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:SELF opened at $5.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. Global Self Storage has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.77.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 21.89%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.