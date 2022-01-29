Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) Trading 0.2% Higher

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. 847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.48% of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.