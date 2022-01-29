Global X Alternative Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTY) Stock Price Up 1%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTY) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.96. Approximately 5,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 32,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48.

