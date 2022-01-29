Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,700 shares, a growth of 204.8% from the December 31st total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000.

POTX opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. Global X Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Global X Cannabis ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

