Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Update

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the December 31st total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VPN opened at $15.95 on Friday. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

