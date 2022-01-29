Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR) Trading 1.2% Higher

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.41. 21,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 45,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.17% of Global X Hydrogen ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

