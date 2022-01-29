Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the December 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $33.58 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $37.50.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.