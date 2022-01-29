Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 129.5% from the December 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period.

