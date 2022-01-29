Globalink Investment Inc (NASDAQ:GLLIU) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Globalink Investment Inc (NASDAQ:GLLIU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLLIU stock remained flat at $$10.15 during trading hours on Friday. Globalink Investment has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.53.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Globalink Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalink Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.