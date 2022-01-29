GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.86

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.86 and traded as low as $1.03. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 345,095 shares changing hands.

GLYC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market cap of $59.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia S. Andrews bought 40,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

