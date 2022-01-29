Gnosis Hits Market Capitalization of $513.58 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. Gnosis has a market cap of $513.58 million and $5.80 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for $275.38 or 0.00734452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gnosis has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gnosis

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,865,027 coins. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

