GoByte (GBX) Trading 24.1% Higher Over Last Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $240,691.85 and $12.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

