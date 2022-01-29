Goldcoin (GLC) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $10.92 million and $65,118.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00290923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002156 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,841,349 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.