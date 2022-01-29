Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stake Lifted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,308,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 134,347 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 3.01% of Golden Ocean Group worth $45,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 429,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,934,000 after purchasing an additional 402,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 154.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 166,387 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 566,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 245,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $387.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 36.96%. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.85%.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

