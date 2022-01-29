GoldFund (GFUN) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded down 67% against the dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $174,213.41 and $3.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006727 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013898 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000651 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 77.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About GoldFund

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

