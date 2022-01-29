Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) Trading 1.9% Higher

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) traded up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.78 and last traded at $31.72. 111,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 159,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,886,000.

