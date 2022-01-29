Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 138,985 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,641,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,985 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.83% of Exelixis worth $55,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

In other Exelixis news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $859,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,353 shares of company stock worth $2,450,124. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

