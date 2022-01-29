Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,635,153 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635,153 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Tata Motors worth $56,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 90.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,785,000 after buying an additional 5,352,367 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 3.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,000,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,690,000 after buying an additional 308,858 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 54.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,524,000 after buying an additional 1,646,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after buying an additional 77,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 79.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,465,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 647,700 shares during the last quarter. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

TTM opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.06.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

