Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 23,858 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,858 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Tetra Tech worth $56,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. FMR LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $76,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $132.61 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.01 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.59.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.