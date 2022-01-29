Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 79,563 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,058,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 16.29% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $53,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSST opened at $50.44 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $51.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62.

