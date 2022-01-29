Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.81% of First BanCorp. worth $49,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. State Street Corp lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 15.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,287 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth $18,802,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 404.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,327,000 after buying an additional 1,300,061 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 28.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,042,000 after buying an additional 733,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 39.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,406,000 after buying an additional 315,657 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

FBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.