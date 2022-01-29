Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 808,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 441,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Lamb Weston worth $49,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,475 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,914,000 after purchasing an additional 820,504 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,540,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,939,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,263,000 after purchasing an additional 432,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.31.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

