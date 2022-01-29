Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,392,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 814,063 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 10.09% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $52,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIE. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,320,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 411.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,551,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 785.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after purchasing an additional 327,274 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,448,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,040,000 after purchasing an additional 209,815 shares during the last quarter.

KIE stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

