Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,275,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,087,758 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Wipro worth $55,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Wipro by 191.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,320,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 867,945 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 107.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 311,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 161,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wipro by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,590,000 after purchasing an additional 383,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 11.2% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

WIT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.62.

NYSE WIT opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

