Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 1,765,786 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group worth $55,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 92.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 448,744 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 82.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,187 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 86.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 611,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 283,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 114.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 303,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 162,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

SMFG opened at $7.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.