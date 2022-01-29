Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 273,011 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,542,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,011 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of ABB worth $51,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ABB by 1,056.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,635 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ABB by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,695 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,843,000 after acquiring an additional 676,372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ABB by 236.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 866,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after acquiring an additional 608,973 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,539,000 after acquiring an additional 257,264 shares during the period. 4.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.03. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93.
About ABB
ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.
