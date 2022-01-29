Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 273,011 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,542,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,011 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of ABB worth $51,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ABB by 1,056.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,635 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ABB by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,695 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,843,000 after acquiring an additional 676,372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ABB by 236.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 866,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after acquiring an additional 608,973 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,539,000 after acquiring an additional 257,264 shares during the period. 4.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.03. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

