Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 276,208 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,043,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276,208 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.05% of CIT Group worth $54,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIT. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 68.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,735,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,671 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 112.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,184 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 863.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,789,000 after purchasing an additional 566,307 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2,072.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 572,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 545,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of CIT opened at $53.50 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other CIT Group news, EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 613 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $31,569.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.