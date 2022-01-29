Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 588,725 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,397,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,725 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Rollins worth $49,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of Rollins by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 46,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,881,000 after purchasing an additional 505,374 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 5.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 423,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

