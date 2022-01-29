Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 7,529,250 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 891.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,529,250 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.00% of Centennial Resource Development worth $56,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth about $445,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth about $460,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth about $1,691,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 464,916 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 6.03. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $8.59.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.86 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

