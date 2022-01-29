Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.39% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $50,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 11,600.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 625.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of CPK opened at $134.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $146.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

