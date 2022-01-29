Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 878,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505,607 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $54,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBKR stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $651,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,150,996 shares of company stock valued at $87,018,944. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

