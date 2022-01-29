Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.38% of InterDigital worth $49,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,453,000 after purchasing an additional 434,788 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 709,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,539 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 644,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 60,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 395,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $67.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.44. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.02 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.26%.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.